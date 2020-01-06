ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers may see a lower than average bill for their power usage in June.

According to a news release from Georgia Power, a one-time credit of $11.29 will be applied to each account due to Georgia Power’s 2018 financial results.

That, along with a fuel cost reduction of $10.26 due to lower rates, adds up to a total savings of $21.55.

The amount each person will receive varies based on their 2018 power usage.

Only people who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2018 will receive the credit.

Georgia Power’s news release says its plan to reduce fuel rates by 17.2% will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using 1,000-kW hours by about $10 per month from June through Sept. 2020.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Independent autopsy says George Floyd died from 'asphyxiation from sustained pressure'

Warner Robins 18-month-old dies after pool accident