Georgia Power puts electric vehicle charging stations in Milledgeville

Over the next three years, Georgia Power will place 39 more EV chargers across the state.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Power has installed two new electric vehicle charging stations at the Burger King on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.

They are planning to install 39 fast-charging stations around the state featuring quicker charge times and dual dispensers over the next three years.

According to Georgia Power's website, they are going to increase the availability of EV charging stations as electric cars become more popular.

The charging stations in Milledgeville went up on August 26 and have 30 days of complimentary charging, according to Georgia Power Spokesperson Allison Gregoire.

After that 30 days is up, it will cost $0.25 per minute of charging. The time it takes to charge an electric car can be as little as 30 minutes or more than 12 hours, it depends on the size of the battery and the speed of the charging point.

"It's actually still cheaper than the average EV charger and it's still a cheaper option than a typical gas vehicle," Gregoire said.

She says people can go to the Georgia Power website to request EV chargers and that they are usually put in areas with "high-traffic."

"There is a need for more EV chargers in Middle Georgia," she said.

To use the chargers you can register for free here.