Georgia Power says there are about 1,800 without service

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Georgia Power says there are about 1,800 without service in Macon-Bibb County.

The outages are mostly west and south of downtown, stretching towards I-475.

Georgia Power estimates they'll have energy restored to most areas by 9 p.m.