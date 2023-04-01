Georgia Power says new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle is now online

In a news release, Georgia Power included this statement from chairman and CEO Kim Greene: “What an incredibly inspiring time to join Georgia Power as we celebrate this milestone that marks the first day of generating clean, reliable power at this new nuclear unit, which will serve our customers over the next 60 to 80 years. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked onsite at Vogtle 1 & 2 early in my career as an engineer, learning so much that I have carried with me over the years while also gaining an appreciation of the value of nuclear energy as a critical, long-term investment for our state. As we approach commercial operation for Unit 3, I know that every professional who has been involved in this project or worked at Plant Vogtle is proud of the role they have played in helping build a clean energy future for Georgia.”