Georgia Power says new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle is now online

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — It's been in the works for more than a decade, but Georgia Power says a new nuclear reactor at its Plant Vogtle is now generating electricity.
They say Unit 3 in Waynesboro, south of Augusta, is now connected to their power grid.
In a news release, Georgia Power says Unit 3 should be fully in service in May and June.
And the plant's Unit 4 reactor should be online later this year.
The plant expansion is years behind schedule and billions over budget.
In 2012, the estimated cost was $12 billion. Now, Georgia Power says it will cost at least $34 billion.
State regulators say that will likely mean higher rates for Georgia Power customers down the road.
In a news release, Georgia Power included this statement from chairman and CEO Kim Greene: “What an incredibly inspiring time to join Georgia Power as we celebrate this milestone that marks the first day of generating clean, reliable power at this new nuclear unit, which will serve our customers over the next 60 to 80 years. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked onsite at Vogtle 1 & 2 early in my career as an engineer, learning so much that I have carried with me over the years while also gaining an appreciation of the value of nuclear energy as a critical, long-term investment for our state. As we approach commercial operation for Unit 3, I know that every professional who has been involved in this project or worked at Plant Vogtle is proud of the role they have played in helping build a clean energy future for Georgia.”