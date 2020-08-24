Georgia Power sending hundreds of workers to help recovery victims in Mississippi, Louisiana

The agency is sending around 250 workers to help Mississippi and New Orleans with any recovery efforts from Laura and Marco.

MACON, Ga. — In preparation for the landfalls of both Laura and Marco, Georgia Power is sending hundreds of workers and support staff to Mississippi and Louisiana.

13WMAZ captured when crews headed to the coast last year, when Hurricane Dorian swept by the Georgia Coast.

Crews planned to leave the Georgia Power Offices on Key Street in Macon around 7 a.m. Monday.

They'll help Mississippi Power with any potential recovery efforts.

Mississippi Power has also put Georgia Power crews on hold until Tuesday to plan for hurricanes moving closer to the New Orleans area.