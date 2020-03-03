JULIETTE, Ga. — As concerns of water contamination continue around Juliette, Georgia Power sent letters to homeowners in an effort to address questions about the safety of drinking water in the area.

John Dupree read through the letter sent from Georgia Power addressing drinking water concerns for Plant Scherer neighbors.

He says, "It's like a slap in the face. We keep getting told the same thing over and over."

In the letter, the company says they want to assure people that based on the information they've collected, there is no evidence that Plant Scherer's operations impact Juliette's drinking water.

"I don't think it changes anything. It may change the minds of some people in the area," says Dupree.

The utility company says they're monitoring groundwater wells at the plant with help from third party geologists to detect impacts to water.

According to Georgia Power, those tests show nothing above state or federal standards for drinking water.

"We've heard it the first time. We understand what you're saying, we don't agree with it," says Dupree.

Even after reading the letter, Dupree stands firm behind well water tests by Altmaha Riverkeepers, and his own, showing possible contamination.

Dupree says, "It's very concerning, with a family, and what it's done to them or is doing to them."

Georgia Power says while closing ash ponds, protecting water quality is their top concern.

Inside the letter, Brett Mitchell, Georgia Power's Environmental Affairs Managers, listed his contact information telling neighbors to reach out to him with questions, or to set up a meeting at their homes.

Georgia Power says,"they stand by the data delivered from the 57 monitoring wells at Plant Scherer, and can't validate data being shared with residents from other sources.''

