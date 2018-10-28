John Willis put a stake in his backyard, marking the border between his property line and Georgia Power's.

As invasive plant species invade Lake Sinclair, the responsibility of treating it gets complicated.

"See that weed? That's that invasive weed that's out there," Willis said.

He lives in a house he's been renting for the past year and a half. He said he won't buy because of the invasive weed species populating the lake.

"The weeds have been coming on for about three years, maybe a littler bit longer, but each year they get progressively worse," Willis said.

Georgia Power said they're treating a handful of invasive weed species in the lake, including the aggressive hydrilla plant and egeria.

Willis says it takes an expert to treat.

"Someone who knows about aquatic plants, and those people have now started suggesting instead of one spraying, as many as three sprayings a year. You're looking at multiple hundreds of dollars to do this," Willis said.

Georgia Power says they're treating the weeds in places where it affects travel and power generation. Property owners can acquire the free permit to have their area sprayed, but they'll have to pay for treatment.

"My concern for the homeowners is the expense for one thing, and then secondly for the conditions for the lake. If people are pushed to the point where they can't afford it, they may divert to doing it themselves," Willis said.

Willis says that may lead to all different types of chemicals getting into the lake, which would make conditions even worse.

Georgia Power will host an open house on Monday at Lakeside Baptist Church located at 1023 Milledgeville Highway from 4-7 p.m. to answer any concerns or questions regarding Lake Sinclair.

