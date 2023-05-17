Georgia Power increases rates starting June 1

Tim Echols says he recommends seniors sign up for the senior discount to help with the increase. He also says doing the pre-pay plan could help lower costs.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Temperatures are getting hotter outside, but many folks are going to lower their thermostat as the summer heat comes into full swing.

Georgia Power says for every degree you lower your thermostat, you can expect as much as a 5% increase in your bill. Now, you may see an even higher increase.

Georgia Power users saw their first increase of the year in January. That was about $3.60 a month.

The Georgia Public Service Commission said then we could expect more increases through 2025. This week, the commission voted to allow Georgia Power to collect an additional $6.6 billion from customers.

Folks like We Care Heating & Air in Warner Robins are helping people prepare to keep cool this summer.

"Living in the south, it's an emergency if you don't have air conditioning. It's not a luxury. It's just something you have to have to survive," Randy Wellborn said.

Wellborn says from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can catch crews out servicing air conditioning systems and thermostats.

"For the next three months, we'll probably double our sales for the year," Wellborn said.

He says he and their customers are always looking for ways to cut utility costs, but for Georgia Power users, that could be harder to do.

"I hate that this is happening," Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols said.

He says he doesn't like the increase, but it is necessary.

"It was a bump just like it was for the toilet paper and the cards and the eggs, and we have to collect that, unfortunately," Echols said.

Echols says it's a result of the increase in natural gas costs from the Ukrainian war, and half of their plants run on this fuel.

"For the next three years or so, we will see a $16 a month increase," Echols said.

He says he understands that this will be hard for lower-income communities. He recommends that seniors sign up for their senior discount. That rate was increased to $9.50 a month this week.

He also recommends signing up for the pre-pay plan. Echols says this way has proven to save customers 11% and he believes it will help offset this increase.

You can register for these benefits through Georgia Power or Atlanta Gas Light.

Georgia Power says more rate hikes are coming in the next two years. That includes billions in cost overruns for their Plant Vogtle Nuclear Plant outside Augusta.