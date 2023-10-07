Georgia Powerball winners | Saturday, August 7

No one won the jackpot but someone in Georgia did win a substantial amount of money.

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot continues to swell, with no winner around the country on Saturday night - though one person in Georgia did come away with $50,000.

Winning numbers for Saturday's drawing include 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and a Powerball of 19. The Power Play was 3X.

The next jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated so far at $1.42 billion.

Powerball Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

$50,000: 1 person

$100: 81 people

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."