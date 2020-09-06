MACON, Ga. — Election Day is Tuesday and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.2 million Georgians have already voted.

"One million voters voted from the health and safety of their home, and that was a goal," said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a news conference on Monday.

He said Georgia has already set a new record this year.

"In this historic moment, in spite of the obstacle of a worldwide pandemic that could've prevented hundreds of thousands of voters from voting, we now have the highest turnout of primary voters in the history of this state."

He says Georgia's new record for in-person advanced voting for a primary is 325,000 votes. The previous record was 255,000 votes in the 2016 President Primary.

He said on Tuesday, the state could see anywhere from 250,000 to 400,000 people waiting in line to vote.

"There are realities that we will have to be facing. There will be lines, this is a new voting system, there will be a learning curve for both election workers and for voters. All of this will take time."

He also announced that they will not release any results until every precinct is closed.

"We know that some counties have already decided that they are going to be... keeping their precincts open until 8:00," said Raffensperger. "I think that is the fairest thing for all candidates."

He said from there, it could take a couple of days to get all of the results.

Just a reminder, if you requested an absentee ballot but decided you want to vote in person, you need to take that ballot with you so poll workers can cancel it.

Masks are also encouraged at precincts, but not required.

