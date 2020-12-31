Georgia prepares to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to first responders, seniors

It will also be extended to adults ages 65 and older

ATLANTA — The state is getting ready to expand who can receive the COVID-19 within the next two weeks, dependent on supply.

According to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, the Georgia Department of Public Health is following CDC recommendation for prioritizing vaccination.

As such, adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders will soon be added to the current group of people eligible to be vaccinated.

“Following the expert guidance of Dr. Toomey, the CDC, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Georgia will move to expand Phase 1a vaccination criteria within the next two weeks to include the elderly, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders - provided the state continues to receive adequate vaccine supplies,” said Governor Kemp.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says different parts of the state will be completing Phase 1a at different times because of the number of healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents/staff that need to be vaccinated.

“This expansion of 1a eligible vaccination criteria will allow vaccine to be administered as quickly as possible to our most at-risk populations in terms of exposure, transmission and severity,” said Toomey.

Kemp and Toomey are expected to hold a press conference at the state capitol Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss vaccination distribution. At this time it is unclear if it is about the planned expansion.