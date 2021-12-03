Georgia prison inmate accused of killing two corrections officers in 2017 heads to court

Ricky Dubose is one of the two inmates accused of killing two corrections officers in Putnam County in 2017. It spawned a manhunt across the Southeast.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in the story is from Donnie Rowe's trial in September 2021.

The case of the second Georgia prison inmate accused of killing two corrections officers over four years ago heads back to court Friday.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Ricky Dubose are scheduled to argue pre-trial motions in his case.

That hearing is set to start at 9 a.m. in Putnam County Superior Court in Eatonton.

Back in September, a jury convicted Donnie Rowe of charges including felony and malice murder. But they could not agree on whether to give him the death penalty.

Now, Rowe is serving life without the possibility of parole.

Dubose faces the same charges.

Prosecutors say the two men killed guards Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica aboard a prison bus in Putnam County in the summer of 2017.

Dubose's trial is scheduled for this upcoming May.