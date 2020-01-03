OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections says the warden at Macon State Prison was injured during an incident with an offender Saturday evening.

The department confirmed Warden Clinton Perry, Jr. received a minor, non-life threatening injury.

Perry was reassigned to Macon State Prison from Central State Prison in August 2018, according to the department.

He started his career with the department as a correctional officer in 1993. Through the years he's served as senior counselor at Central State, chief counselor at Dooly State Prison, and superintendent of the McEver Probation Detention Center.

He went to Tuskegee University where he studied social science, secondary education, and psychology.

No further information about the nature of the incident was given by the department. Macon State Prison is located in Oglethorpe in Macon County.

In mid-February, the department said a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at Telfair State Prison. The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: The city of McIntyre honors Fallen Georgia Corrections officer Curtis Billue

RELATED: Telfair State Prison correctional officer hospitalized after assault

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.