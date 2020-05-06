FORSYTH, Ga. — George Floyd's death is already having an impact on how law enforcement is trained in Georgia. The center says it is using the video of George Floyd's death as an example of what not to do.

The training center says it is trying to make sure that the alleged police misconduct that killed George Floyd does not happen in the state of Georgia.

The center is also using a video that shows instructors teaching students how to make a proper arrest.

"Key points here, we don't want him face down because it's hard to breathe, even without handcuffs on," an instructor says in a Georgia Public Safety Training Center video.

The instructor says in the video to stay off a person's neck and spine when making an arrest.

"We in the training business, when you have an incident that we've witnessed here over the past several days. You want to look for things to capitalize on as far as teaching moments," said John Hutcheson, an instructor at the center.

He says their training is always evolving.

"There’s always going to be need for change just when handling things on a daily basis," Hutcheson said.

Following the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, Hutcheson says Governor Nathan Deal ordered Georgia officers to take annual training in use of force, deescalating conflicts, and community policing.

"It deals with race, different ethnic population throughout the community," Hutcheson said.

That training cover topics like cultural awareness, fostering positive community relations, when to use force, and deescalation options to gain compliance. Hutcheson says these classes are essential for understanding the community and policing fairly.

"So the community knows we're taking our job seriously. When you're talking about race, when it comes to law enforcement, when you enforce the law equally and impartially across the board, there's only one race -- that's the human race," Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson says though instructors are showing the video of George Floyd's death, it's not part of the official curriculum yet.

