Georgia puts Johnson & Johnson vaccines on hold

MACON, Ga. — New health concerns from the CDC and FDA are causing the state of Georgia to put Johnson & Johnson vaccines on hold. The agencies are investigating whether the one-dose vaccine has caused some rare blood clots. Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District told 13WMAZ they've given a little more than 3,700 Johnson & Johnson vaccines at their sites. Starting Tuesday, they will only provide Moderna. Officials say there have been six reported cases out of more than 6.8 million doses delivered.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, none of the six cases involving alleged blood clots happened in Georgia.



“Of course, there could be more undocumented cases, as well,” said Hokanson.



Before Tuesday, the state's 13 site gave options on which vaccine a person could take.



“It's always been that you can request the J & J, but if you don't, you're automatically put on the Moderna side of things.”



Hokanson said people who are scheduled for the Johnson & Johnson shot can still show up.



“You're being offered the Moderna vaccine. If you'd like to continue, we'll take you through the drive-through process,” said Hokanson. “If not, they just won't be vaccinated.”



He also mentioned other sites not affiliated with the state's Department of Heath could still be providing J & J shots.



“It's not a mandate, it's just a recommendation, so some providers may still be giving Johnson & Johnson,” said Hokanson.

