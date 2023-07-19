Georgia removes 190,000 inactive voters from roll, here's how to check your status

Around 4,400 people in Houston County will soon have their names wiped from the voter records. Macon-Bibb has about 3,700, Baldwin has 165, and Monroe has 133.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you're a registered Georgia voter, you may want to check your status. The Georgia Secretary of State's office says they're doing routine voter records maintenance.

Lynn Snyder is an active voter.

"I've only missed one election in my many years of voting and that's because my son was in the hospital," Snyder said.

Snyder even helps other people register to vote with Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us).

"One of our core principles is fair and representative elections. If you don't have those you don't really have a democracy or a representative government," Snyder said.

She says the vote is so powerful, so she checks her status often.

"I do it especially in an election year, I do it several times, to make sure that my name has not been taken off," Snyder said.

Over 190,000 Georgians get their names moved from inactive status to canceled.

"Voters are placed in the inactive status when we haven't had contact with them in a certain length of time," Houston County Election Assistant Andy Holland said.

More than 4,400 people in Houston County will soon have their names wiped from the voter records. Holland says this number is typical due to the number of people who move in and out at Robins Air Force Base. Macon-Bibb has about 3,700 voters on the list. Baldwin has 165 and Monroe 133 voters.

Holland says your name might also be marked as inactive if you haven't voted in recent elections, either in-person or by absentee ballot.

"If we've sent them correspondents, and they haven't responded. Or if we've been notified that their address has changed, and if we or the state has sent them something and they haven't responded," he said.

Address changes include local moves as well. You have only 30 days to respond. You can check your status on the My Voter page. If you see your status is inactive, you can visit your county Board of Elections.

Holland and Snyder say this is especially important ahead of the 2024 elections.

"I would look for voters to be as prepared as possible, which includes checking your voter registration," Holland said.

Snyder hopes for a huge voter turnout.

"We tend to not have as many people vote as we should, and it's such a privilege in this country to be able to vote and to select our representative. If we don't vote our voice isn't heard," Snyder said.