MARIETTA, Ga. — One person has now died from COVID-19 in Georgia.

That’s according to Gov. Brian Kemp who made the announcement via a press release Thursday afternoon.

It identifies the victim as a 67-year-old male. The release says he was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone – located in Marietta -- after testing positive on March 7.

In addition to having coronavirus, the Georgia Department of Public Health says the victim also had underlying medical conditions.

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time," said Governor Kemp. "I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together."

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this individual, and the hospital staff who cared for him,” said DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “Governor Kemp, DPH, the Coronavirus Task Force, and federal partners continue to work together around the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia."

Kemp called a 1 p.m. press conference, but that has since been postponed to 3 p.m.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District tells 13WMAZ that, as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, there are NO confirmed cases in Central Georgia.

He could not comment on the number of people tested or presumed positive in the region.

---

In a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there is a combined total of 31 confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The DPH is reminding residents that elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.

All Georgians should follow basic prevention measures like washing your hands and staying home when you're sick.

MORE COVERAGE

Telfair County schools closed Friday amid coronavirus concerns

Dublin suspends all St. Patrick’s Festival events beginning Sunday

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page