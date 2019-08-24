PERRY, Ga. — Republicans across the state of Georgia gathered at the state fairgrounds in Perry today for some fried catfish, hush puppies, and homegrown watermelon all while talking politics.

Prominent state Republican leaders, like Governor Brian Kemp and Senator David Perdue, spoke at the event about GOP achievements and the upcoming election.

Also in attendance was Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for the Donald Trump 2020 presidential campaign.

The event is organized each year to give GOP voters the chance to speak with their elected officials.

Governor Kemp says the GOP is gearing up to keep a Republican majority across the Peach State and in the White House.

"Republicans gotta get fired up for this election to elect our president, Donald Trump, and I think they're fired up in this room," Kemp said.

The annual Fish Fry is open to the public.

