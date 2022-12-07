'This is my first hand-on experience': Rising seniors hope to share summer research with top scientists around the world

Georgia College's Science Education Center returns from a two-year hiatus from COVID with their Young Scientists Academy (YSA) Program.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This summer, seven rising seniors took part in a six-week internship that allowed the students to learn more about different majors. With the help of college mentors and professors, they will take their skills to the next level.

The Young Scientist Academy at Georgia College was started by Dr. Catrena Lisse more than a decade ago. For six weeks, the students prepare an independent project of their liking that will be shared with family, friends, and faculty. One student says the work she's been doing is exciting.

"They helped me draw out the mechanisms and basically explain to me step by step with me how this actual reaction forms," said Claire Buck, a rising senior in Sandersville,

The pandemic started when Buck was in ninth grade. Her science classes were taught online.

"School was shut down, couldn't get in a lab, couldn't do hands-on experience, so this is my first hands-on experience," Buck said.

Each student works on an independent research project that will then be shared with friends and family at the end of the six weeks but will be shared with other scientists around the world at the American Chemistry Society's National Conference in October in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The students are taught how to read and understand scientific articles, write scholarship essays and learn about different science courses at the college level. The program was put on hold for two years because of the pandemic. Lisse is glad the program is back after two years.

"This is the first time they've stepped foot in a real chemistry laboratory. And so we had to take a step back and really take the time to ensure that they knew all of the safety protocols, they were comfortable working in this environment, and that everyone was going to have a good time," Lisse said.