Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own

Tiffany Madison lost two children prematurely and wants others moms to know grieving is ok.

MACON, Ga. — During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.

In October 2013, Madison was told she was diagnosed with H.E.L.L.P syndrome. It stands for hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, and low blood platelets. It's a serious pregnancy complication that can affect the mother and baby.

H.E.L.L.P is a type of complication from pre-eclampsia. It can affect the liver and blood. Madison says she didn't know what it was until the doctor told her. With this complication, she lost her first baby, Brielle Madison.

"She ended up getting something called sepsis. It's a blood infection," Madison said.

The writing lab teacher went on to have her second child, Brice Madison Jr. in 2017. Madison describes him as her rainbow baby. A rainbow baby is a baby born after you lost a baby from a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. In October 2018, Madison lost Braylen Madison.

"He ended up getting something called NEC. N-E-C, Necrotizing enterocolitis. I had to learn a lot of medical words and terms. Basically where the gut dies," Madison said.

Madison decided to write a motivational book called 'From Grief to Joy' to share her experience with grief after an infant loss and to let other moms know "who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss" that they are not alone.

Madison says her book shows her family and friends that their support mattered while she was struggling mentally, physically, and emotionally. Her mother Joyce Weldon says her "heart hit the floor" after losing Braylen. She says losing two children was something she didn't expect.

"It was rough. I could hear my daughter in the background crying. My other two daughters were with her when Braylen died. That was really rough," Weldon said.

Madison hopes her when moms read her book they will know grieving is okay and their "feelings are valid" and they don't have to go through the pain of losing a baby prematurely alone.

You can purchase Madison's book on Amazon or donates to her GoFundMe page for her H.E.L.L.P project.