'No one should profit or be entertained by the abuse of defenseless animals': Georgia Senate passes dog fighting bill

Dog fighting is already illegal. But Senate Bill 68 would define dog fighting as an illegal racketeering sport.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — There's a lot to break down under the gold dome with lawmakers racing to file and vote on bills to get them moving through the legislature.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Senate passed a bill to deter dog fighting in the state.

Senator Rick Williams, who sponsored the bill, says more and more gangs are actually using dog fighting to raise money for illegal activity.

"Put in the ring and they're not allowed to retreat. Their made to fight it's either die or kill," Williams said.



Dog fighting is already illegal. But Senate Bill 68 would define dog fighting as an illegal racketeering sport. Racketeering is a term referring to organized crime that makes a profit.



"This is something that will give prosecutors another tool to go after the players," Williams said.

Putting dog fighting under Georgia's "RICO" Act - the state's racketeering law - means repeat offenders would see higher penalties.

"As a RICO offense a pattern of dog fighting would cost due to felony and be punishable 5 to 20 years in prison and in fines," Williams said.

Williams says currently the punishment is only one to five years.

"No one should profit or be entertained by the abuse of defenseless animals," he said.

Dog fighting is a felony offense in all 50 states, and it is a felony offense under federal law as well.

"Anyone that loves animals or has empathy in their heart to not see suffering, or injury done to animals as entertainment," Williams said.

The senate passed the legislation with a vote of 47 to 7. So, now it heads to the house.