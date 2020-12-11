Georgia State Senator David Lucas Sr. hospitalized with COVID-19

His wife and Macon-Bibb commissioner Elaine Lucas is now in quarantine

Georgia State Senator David Lucas Sr. is in the hospital with COVID-19.

His wife and Macon-Bibb Commissioner, Elaine Lucas, confirmed that information to 13WMAZ Thursday evening.

She says her husband was put in the hospital late Wednesday and she is in quarantine.

Lucas represents District 26, which covers parts of Bibb, Houston, and Jones counties, and all of Twiggs, Wilkinson, Hancock, and Washington counties.

He assumed that office in 2013 and was re-elected in the Nov. 3 election this year.

He went to Tuskegee University and worked as a teacher and coach once he graduated. He's been serving voters since 1975 and said on the campaign trail that he wanted to help balance the state's budget that is being impacted by COVID-19.

"There is going to be questions about health care -- 'What we do about health care, rural hospitals in Georgia about to close, how do you keep them open?' How to keep a rural hospital open so you can deal with the pandemic in the community," Lucas said.

He also said he wants to help Bibb County leaders balance their budget by supporting a special sales tax called an "OLOST," or property taxes.

"We are going to have to raise the taxes, which is out of the OLOST, or we are going to have to raise the millage rate. You cannot pay for policemen coming on or a person handling our business license fees unless you have money to pay them," Lucas said.

