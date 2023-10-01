Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announces new fire station for Dublin's north side

Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight says the new fire station will be located near Highway 441 North to serve that part of the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — Senator Jon Ossoff announced funding for a new fire station in Dublin Tuesday.

Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight says the new fire station will be located near Highway 441 North to serve that part of the community.

Kight says the north side of town is growing. Ossoff says he hopes the funding for the fire station helps keep the Dublin community safe.

"Every family, every business in Dublin deserves to have public safety and fire rescue services available timely," Ossoff said.