As we get to the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for businesses to get more federal funding is set to expire on March 31.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is co-sponsoring a bill that would extend the application deadline until May 31 and give the Small Business Administration until the end of June to process applications.

Ossoff says small businesses do not have the same resources as large corporations and it's a bill that will benefit all business owners across the state.

"Mom and pop stores, beauty salons, restaurants, service-oriented firms based here in Georgia, they are really struggling right now. We're making progress against the pandemic, but we're still in the midst of a crisis," says Ossoff.

The PPP program was first passed last year as part of the CARES Act.