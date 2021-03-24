MACON, Ga. — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is co-sponsoring a bill that would extend the application deadline until May 31 and give the Small Business Administration until the end of June to process applications.
Ossoff says small businesses do not have the same resources as large corporations and it's a bill that will benefit all business owners across the state.
"Mom and pop stores, beauty salons, restaurants, service-oriented firms based here in Georgia, they are really struggling right now. We're making progress against the pandemic, but we're still in the midst of a crisis," says Ossoff.
The PPP program was first passed last year as part of the CARES Act.
Since then, small businesses in Georgia have received more than $19 billion to help keep their doors open.