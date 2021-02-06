Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock visits Robins Air Force Base during statewide tour stop

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock was in Central Georgia Wednesday, making an appearance at Robins Air Force Base.
The stop was part of his Jobs for Georgia tour. The goal of the tour is to speak with hardworking families, manufacturing workers, and service members.
He also wanted to show his support for the American Jobs Plan and U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021.
"My first job was a pastor, and I learned from being a pastor you can't lead people if you don't spend time with them. You can't represent folks if you don't know the work that they do every day, the struggles that they have, and so these men and women -- hailing, many of them from Georgia and all across the country -- are our heroes," Warnock said.
Senator Warnock will continue his tour with a stop in Savannah.