AMERICUS, Ga. — Three years ago, two Americus law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

The community was invited to attend a commemorative service at Georgia Southwestern State University to honor Americus Police Officer, Nicholas Smarr, and campus police officer, Jody Smith, who were tragically killed in 2016.

The ceremony was held on the university's campus on Saturday at 10 a.m. in front of the Smarr and Smith Public Safety Building. The building was named in honor of the officers back in 2017.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 2016, Smarr was dispatched to a domestic dispute call at a house on South Lee Street.

Smith came as backup.

When the two officers arrived, they found 32-year old Minquell Lembrick. He ran away, and Smarr and Smith chased after him. That's when Lembrick shot and killed them.

"Three years ago, our community lost Officer Nick Smarr of the Americus Police Department and Officer Jody Smith of Georgia Southwestern Campus Police in the line of duty," a post on GSWU's Facebook page said. "Today, we remember their sacrifice and honor their memory."

