Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Fan Fest held in Macon

MACON, Ga. —

Saturday was any sports fans dream!

Dozens of fans packed the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame for a chance to meet some of this year's athletes and coaches being inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame.

That includes former University of Georgia Football coach Mark Richt, Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, pitcher Ron Reed, and many more.

Also previous inductees into the Sports Hall of Fame were there to sign some autographs.

That includes former Atlanta Braves baseball players Brian Jordan and Jeff Treadway, and UGA ootball player and all-american tackle George Patton.

Director of the Hall of Fame Jim McLendon says people were lined up outside the building since at least 8 this morning, eager to get an autograph.