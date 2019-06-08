MACON, Ga. — It's been 20 years since the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame opened in downtown Macon. Our #Drone13 team recently checked out the museum where your favorite sport is always in season.

When it opened in 1999, it was part of a dream of creating a vibrant museum district. It sat near the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and across from the site that would eventually house the Tubman African American Museum.

The crowds and tourists that were anticipated never materialized, and the three museums were never opened at the same time.

The Georgia Music Hall of Fame museum closed in 2011 because of low attendance. It now houses Mercer Medical School offices and services.

Construction stalled on the Tubman. By the time it opened in 2016, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame building had been shuttered for five years.

The Sports Hall of Fame houses a large collection of Georgia sports memorabilia, and impressive roster of inductees with Peach State ties. Right now, the featured exhibit is centered around college football as we get ready to kick off a new season.

The building is also available to rent for weddings, receptions, or office events.

