When thinking of Black Friday, images of frantic shoppers, sale signs, and long lines may come to mind.

However, Georgia State Parks is hoping people will trade those views with images of fall leaves, waterfalls, and the great outdoors.

This is all part of the "Opt Outside" initiative state parks across Georgia are promoting.

The Grantham family is in town from northwest Georgia and have been to a handful of state parks.

The Delrio's were also in town this week from Central Florida, crossing High Falls off their list.

Mackenzie Delrio is a kindergarten teacher and says it's important to experience the outdoors.

"It's very important because if you don't experience it, then you don't understand nature," Delrio said.

Steven Partin, the park manager at High Falls, says he hopes others will be as enthusiastic as the Granthams and Delrios come this Black Friday.

"Opt for outdoor recreation, and get them to appreciate some of the natural resources that are available to them than the material items," Partin said.

Partin says the outdoors will give you an experience that shopping can't.

"Interacting with live creatures -- that's not just humans being social with other humans, it's being social with your whole environment: the living lake, the living forest, I think it's fulfilling," he said.

High Falls State Park won't have any special events Friday, but they do offer hiking, boating, and mini golf daily. Parking is $5.

For a list of events at State Parks across Georgia, and to see what High Falls has going this weekend, click here.

