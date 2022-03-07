Georgia State Patrol adds 2022 Chevrolet Camaros to fleet

This one is the first of it's kind in the state.

FORSYTH, Ga. — If you speed down I-75, you may really want to think twice about it for more than one reason.

You can catch a new ride for Georgia State Troopers Patrolling the interstate.

GSP is adding 2022 Chevrolet Camaros to their fleet. This one is the first of it's kind in the state.

It was issued to a trooper based in Forsyth, Michael Brock, back in May.

Brock says this vehicle helps them to respond to street racing and catch up with super speeders.

"The 0 to 120 or 100 MPH is way faster than the Dodge charger so that makes catching up to vehicles way easier," he said.

Brock says the new Camaro also is a recruiting tool for new troopers.