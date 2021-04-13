Deputies looking for runaway teen after Georgia State Patrol chase ends in north Macon crash

GSP says the 16-year-old driver recently ran away from a group home in Vidalia

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are looking for a runaway teen from Atlanta after they led a Georgia State Patrol trooper on a chase Tuesday morning.

GSP says a trooper from the Hinesville Post was on I-16W and heading to Atlanta for training when he saw a maroon Ford pickup truck that wasn’t staying in its lane.

When the trooper tried to pull the driver over, GSP says the 16-year-old didn’t stop and a chase started.

The trooper followed the teen onto I-75N, where he performed a PIT maneuver near the Arkwright Road exit in Bibb County.

The pickup truck flipped onto the right shoulder of the road, and then the teen driver ran off.

GSP later found that the Ford pickup truck had been stolen hours before in Vidalia. The agency says the Atlanta teen was a runaway from a group home in Toombs County. Their identity has not been released.