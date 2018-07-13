MACON — This week, state police across the south are enforcing Operation Southern Shield, which focuses on finding fast and aggressive drivers.

Police in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and right here in Central Georgia are teaming up and are warning drivers if they are speeding, they will pull you over.

On I-16, cars fly down the interstate, but this week you may want to think twice before you put the pedal to the metal.

"It's a speed enforcement crackdown. The state patrol says that over the last few years, 27 percent of all fatal crashes were involving speed," said GSP trooper Andy Sinquefield.

He says four other states are participating in the crackdown, including Florida.

Nathaniel Gilliland, a Florida native, says he won't be caught with blue lights behind him.

"I set my cruise control, if I can. I'll ride cruise control through the whole state," Gilliland said.

According to GSP, 25 traffic deaths were reported in 2017 during the operation, which is nine people less than during the same period the prior year.

It's just another reason troopers think this operation saves lives.

"When speeds goes up, the probability of more serious injury and fatality goes way up," Sinquefield said.

Troopers will not only be focusing on the interstate, but will also be paying attention to residential streets as well pulling over drivers on their phones and drivers who may have expired tags and any other moving violations.

"You will see speed enforcement zones set up where we do concentrated patrols and we may have a multitude of officers working where we see a problem area," Sinquefield said.

He says starting Monday up until July 22, troopers will be pulling over anyone going over the speed limit even if it's only five miles over.

"Speed limits are not just a suggestion they are the law," Sinquefield said.

For Gilliland, he says regardless of where he goes, he is sure to take it slow.

"I have precious cargo in my truck -- two kids -- so I just want to get there safe," Sinquefield said.

He also says they will be focusing on the rural areas of I-16 where drivers are prone to driving fast.

