MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia College & State University student is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit while unloading her car Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Cruze driven by 18-year-old Patrick Smith, of McDonough, was going east on Montgomery Street.

He told GSP that he 'blacked out' and sideswiped a parked Hyundai Tucson, Ford Escape and Honda HR-V that were all parked in marked parking stalls.

22-year-old Bailey Berkner, of Macon, was hit while standing at the left rear door of her HR-V when Smith sideswiped the vehicles.

Berkner was airlifted to the Medical Center in Macon with serious injuries.

Smith was taken to Navicent Baldwin with a complaint of an injury.

Charges against Smith are pending and drugs/alcohol are NOT suspected to be a cause of the crash, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Berkner is confirmed to be a current Georgia College student, per the university's director of public affairs.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Mother of girl who died after long illness indicted on murder, theft, fraud and child abuse allegations

Jones County man charged after shooting landlord during argument

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.