Georgia State Patrol going for another state win in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia law enforcement hopes your votes will fuel them to victory in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest.

It's held through the American Association of State Troopers.

Georgia State Patrol previously won in 2016, 2017 and 2020. They took home the title and earned the prized cover spot on the national calendar.

Now, they're looking to add a win this year to go along with the other victories for the Peach State like the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win and the Atlanta Braves World Series victory.

The annual AAST Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest has officially begun.

Vote for Georgia State Patrol Now at https://t.co/2R8hW9eUze pic.twitter.com/k4J6IK5ZsB — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) August 8, 2022

Their photo features their new Camero and Dodge Challenger pursuit cars with the championship trophies under the arching oaks at Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah.

Georgia State Patrol posted the photo on their Twitter and on their Facebook page.

You can vote for the best photo online here.