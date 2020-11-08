Georgia State Patrol identifies two killed in Georgia 49 accident

The two women died Monday after their car hit a tree in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has now identified the two victims in Monday’s fatal accident on GA 49 in Peach County.

They say the deceased are 33-year-old Ashley Harris and 51-year-old Rosalie Lawson.

According to preliminary information, Harris was driving her 1998 Ford Explorer north on Georgia 49 around 11:30 a.m.

State patrol says Harris drove off the road and hit a tree with the front right of her vehicle

The accident left part of Georgia 49 and Lilly Creek Road closed for several hours Monday.

The juvenile passenger that was hospitalized has not been identified at this time.