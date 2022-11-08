Georgia State Patrol comes in 4th place in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest

This years winner is the Kentucky State Police with 65,169 votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GEORGIA, USA — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest when voting was still open.

Georgia law enforcement came in 4th place in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest.

The voting competition is held through the American Association of State Troopers. They say 509,153 overall votes were submitted.

The Georgia State Patrol has previously won the competition in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

This years winner is the Kentucky State Police with 65,169 votes. They will be featured on the cover of the national calendar as well as for the month of January.

Georgia State Patrol came in 4th place with 38,972 votes and will be featured as the image for the month of April.

THANK YOU! Georgia placed 4th in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Calendar... Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Monday, August 29, 2022

Their photo features their new Camaro and Dodge Challenger pursuit cars with the championship trophies under the arching oaks at Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah.

The calendar should be on sale around October 1, for $10 through www.statetroopers.org.

All proceeds go to the AAST Scholarship Foundation. For a full list of the top 13 winners, check out the associations website.