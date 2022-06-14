Georgia State Patrol: Woman dies after crashing into tree on Lassiter Drive in Dublin

According to the Georgia State Patrol, just before 6:30 a.m., 22-year-old Samaya Dupree was traveling west on Lassiter Drive near Hobbins Drive when she drove more than 50 feet off the right side of the road. She then got back on the road and once again ran off the roadway, this time to the left, hitting some bushes and a tree in the front yard of 210 Lassiter Drive.