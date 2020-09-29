Burns is the son of former Macon Police Chief Mike Burns, who was the chief before consolidation.

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Public Safety officer with ties to Macon was injured in a car accident on Interstate 75 Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol, at around 5 p.m., Sergeant Mike Burns was driving south on I-75, south of mile marker 212 in Henry County when the car went off the road and hit a guardrail. When Burns reentered the southbound lanes, he was then hit by tractor-trailer. The release says the cause of the accident was a possible mechanical failure with the right front wheel.

Burns is the son of former Macon Police Chief Mike Burns, who was the chief before consolidation.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment. No info was given about his condition.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences and offered his prayers for Burns on his Twitter account.