New $1.3M Georgia State Patrol post announced for Buckhead for increased security 'around the clock'

It will be posted at the Governor's Mansion and have 12 GSP troopers directly assigned to it.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A new $1.3 million Georgia State Patrol post was announced Friday for increased security "around the clock" in Buckhead, the Governor's Office said.

It will be posted at the Governor's Mansion and have 12 GSP troopers directly assigned to it, with the capacity for 30 troops to utilize it.

The Governor's Office said the $1.3 million for the post was made available in the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget by the Georgia General Assembly. The post will provide "increased accessibility to and security for the Buckhead community and surrounding areas around the clock," a release said.

It will be a 1,750 square foot facility with a garage bay adjacent to the Mansion. The construction of the post, the Governor's Office said, would "maintain the historical integrity of the Mansion and surrounding grounds."

According to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp, it appears troopers will be directly involved in responding to crime in Buckhead. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said in a statement it would "improve response times to incidents in and around the City of Atlanta."

Gov. Kemp said in his statement, "With this new patrol post, our dedicated State Troopers will have another base of operations as they take the fight directly to criminals, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the Buckhead community.”

The Governor's Office said that once the post is complete, access will be available via Woodhaven Road off West Paces Ferry Road.

GSP already has a smaller presence on the Governor's Mansion grounds, providing security at the site itself.