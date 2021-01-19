'A very tough battle': Georgia state representative's husband hospitalized with COVID-19

Patty Bentley's husband has been hospitalized since late December and needed to be transported from Macon to Savannah because of bed capacity

MACON, Ga. — Georgia State Rep. Patty Bentley is urging people to follow the guidance of public health officials as her husband remains hospitalized while fighting COVID-19.

Bentley’s husband, Darryl, has been sick since the end of December. She says he had to be taken from Macon down to Savannah for an ICU bed.

In a Facebook post, she says they left Coliseum Northside before 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and that her husband was running a fever of 107 F.

She drove behind the ambulance on its way to Memorial Health in Savannah, but it broke down just past Metter causing Darryl, his ventilator and all the other machines to be transferred into another ambulance.

They were eventually taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro for a few hours until they could get the medicine he needed to complete the trip to Savannah.

He is still hospitalized in Savannah today.

“I encourage everyone in the state to follow safety precautions, wearing masks, standing 6-feet apart and staying inside when they can. It’s a very tough battle,” Bentley told 13WMAZ.

She says her husband is just now being moved from a COVID ICU bed to a regular ICU bed, but he’s ‘not out of the woods yet.’ She thanks everyone for their prayers.