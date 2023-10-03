Elvis impersonators, tractors and weenie dog races: Georgia Strawberry Festival in Reynolds celebrating 25 years

REYNOLDS, Ga. — The Georgia Strawberry Festival is back in Reynolds this Saturday, and the organization has much to celebrate: this year marks the festival's 25th year celebrating Georgia's strawberries.
The event's flagship parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Liberty Park Recreational Center, but the Strawberry Festival will also include a full slate of events for attendees to enjoy.
This year's festival -- which is free to the public -- will include an Elvis tribute contest, an antique tractor show and a weenie dog race.
According to the Georgia Strawberry Festivals website, the event will also include the following:
- Arts and crafts
- Food vendors
- A strawberry patch
- 5k race
- Photography Content
- Pet parade costume contest
- Fire truck pull
- strawberry pie eating contest
- Music
- Free kids activities
- Petting Zoo
The Georgia Strawberry Festival promises to be the "sweetest spot in Georgia" this weekend.
If you want to enjoy some sweet strawberry treats, you can find more information about the schedule and the event offerings on the Georgia Strawberry Festival's website.