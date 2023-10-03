Elvis impersonators, tractors and weenie dog races: Georgia Strawberry Festival in Reynolds celebrating 25 years

Launched in 1998, the festival's flagship parade will kick off at 10 a.m. but the event's schedule promises many activities for attendees to enjoy

REYNOLDS, Ga. — The Georgia Strawberry Festival is back in Reynolds this Saturday, and the organization has much to celebrate: this year marks the festival's 25th year celebrating Georgia's strawberries.

The event's flagship parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Liberty Park Recreational Center, but the Strawberry Festival will also include a full slate of events for attendees to enjoy.

This year's festival -- which is free to the public -- will include an Elvis tribute contest, an antique tractor show and a weenie dog race.

According to the Georgia Strawberry Festivals website, the event will also include the following:

Arts and crafts

Food vendors

A strawberry patch

5k race

Photography Content

Pet parade costume contest

Fire truck pull

strawberry pie eating contest

Music

Free kids activities

Petting Zoo

The Georgia Strawberry Festival promises to be the "sweetest spot in Georgia" this weekend.