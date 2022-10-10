Georgians struggle with 'Kemp cards'

Payments cannot be used to buy money orders, be transferred to cash, or Zelle, cash app, or apple pay.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The state has sent cards with a one-time $350 cash assistance payment out to thousands of Georgians. Many say they appreciate the money but using it has become a hassle.



"I've had things that I need to pay that I haven't been able to pay," Renada Johnsons said. "It kept saying declined, and then one time it said I needed a signature, so I'm like gosh, what is the point if everywhere I go it'll be an issue?"



Most Georgians who got that one-time $350 cash assistance payment plan use it on bills or groceries.



The DFACS website spells out a list of "Cannots." For example, payments cannot be used to buy money orders or be transferred to cash, Zelle, cash app, or apple pay. It also tells users stores like Walmart do not accept apple pay.

As frustrations rise, social media posts have flooded Facebook, concerned about declined transactions, ways to get the money removed from the card, and even the form of payment being hacked.



"Someone close to me told me someone tried to hack into their account six times; I've heard other people say that they're being declined, I've heard other people say that warrants are being issued if they try to get cash off the card," she said.



Johnson says she wants to pay her bills, and there shouldn't be limitations when people need help.



"It is a hard time right now for everyone with the influx of gas prices and just prices in general, so I feel like put God first because he's the only way we're going to make it through any of this," she said.



The website does not have a virtual card that can be used on Walmart.com. Some merchants do not allow virtual card payments, but you may be able to buy online and pick them up in-store, according to their availability.

For any questions you have about the card, go to dfcs.georgia.gov