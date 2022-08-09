Georgia state superintendent visits STEM school in Macon-Bibb County

The superintendent paid a visit to students along with other district leaders to congratulate the school on being recognized for STEM.

MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Richard Woods made an appearance at Alexander II around 10 a.m. on Thursday, to recognize their achievements in STEM.

He and Superintendent Dan Sims met with other district leaders as they greeted students and staff at the School.

Alex II became recognized as a STEM school In 2020 during the pandemic.

Woods says the school has shown great academic performance even during the pandemic, and he hopes this will set a new example for other schools in the county.

"STEM education allows for higher critical thinking and that's something we want to make sure we have." Superintendent Woods says.

"We want great thinkers as they move from elementary all the way to high school and beyond," he continued.

The school is the 79th to be recognized for STEM in the state.