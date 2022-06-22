x
Georgia Supreme Court: Former Houston County bus driver convicted in student's death should get new trial

The Georgia Supreme Court released its decision on Wednesday morning ruling in favor of Shalita Harris.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Houston County bus driver who was convicted of killing a 6-year-old student in a 2018 accident should get a new trial. 

The Georgia Supreme Court released its decision on Wednesday morning ruling in favor of Shalita Harris, the former bus driver.

Her lawyers argued that jurors in her trial were Googling information and doing their own legal research. 

Georgia’s highest court agreed with Harris’ lawyers and ruled there was prejudicial misconduct by the jury.

They ruled that a lower court was wrong when it ruled against their request for a new trial.

In 2019, a judge sentenced Harris to three years in prison and seven years on probation for the death of Arlana Haynes. 

Police say Harris was driving a 2000 Bluebird bus north on Forest Park Drive when she hit the curve too fast. The bus left the road, rolled over, and Haynes was ejected. She died hours later at a Macon hospital.

There is no timeline for when Harris’ new trial will begin or if she will even have to face a retrial.

