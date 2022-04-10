Georgia Supreme Court upholds death penalty in 2005 Baldwin County double murder

Brian Duane Brookins was found guilty of killing his wife and his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Baldwin County man who murdered his killed his wife and stepdaughter in 2005.

Brian Duane Brookins was found guilty of murdering Sandra Suzanne Brookins and 15-year-old Samantha Rae Giles. He was later sentenced to death.

Brookins has since appealed the conviction claiming he was mentally ill and intellectually disabled with hopes of having the death penalty taken off the table.

In the Georgia Supreme Court’s opinion released on Tuesday, they upheld the conviction and stated that the death sentences imposed for the murders in this case are not disproportionate punishments under Georgia law.

They also rejected his claims of being intellectually disabled and stated that Brookins did receive a fair trial despite his arguments against how the prosecutor tried the case.

The ruling today means the state will move forward with the death penalty for Brookins.