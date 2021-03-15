Court ruling upholds Warner Robins teen's life sentence for murder

17-year-old Jermontae Moss was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 after killing a store owner during an attempted robbery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence of a teen convicted of a 2011 Warner Robins murder.

Jermontae Moss, who was convicted in 2012 for the shooting death of Jose Marin, argued that his trial counsel was ineffective and that he could not be sentenced to life with parole due to his age. He was 17-years-old at the time of the homicide.

Moss was ultimately convicted of 10 counts after a jury trial. Marin owned the Marin Mexican Food Store on Bowling Drive and was unloading a truck of goods when the attempted robbery happened in Sept. 2011.

Moss shot Marin once in the stomach with a stolen .45 handgun, and he later died at Houston Medical Center.

He was remembered by his wife of 13 years as a generous, loving man who would do anyone a favor.

"When he first came to this country, he had $5 in his pocket and the clothes on his back and everything he's accomplished he accomplished with hard work," she told WMAZ back in 2011.

Moss was not eligible for the death penalty due to his age at the time of the crime.