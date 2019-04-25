On Thursday morning, neighbors on High Street were trying to picking up after a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged others. 17-year-old Wylie Byrne says she had just started a new Netflix series with her mom when she smelled the smoke. "They're all made out of wood, there's nothing else. If one catches fire, the whole block could go," said Byrne.

Byrne saw a strange glow spreading. "I was like everyone needs to get out now," she said.

Byrne says the pink house where the fire started is vacant. She thought of the others, 4 people who lived in apartments in the yellow house next door to the fire, and jumped into action.

"As I started knocking on doors, trying to get people out, I realized the whole block could go," said Byrne.

She helped 4 people get out, and minutes later, she says the yellow house caught fire. Neighbors and renters who lived in the apartment says Byrne helped save their lives. She says she started crying when they pulled a firefighter out of a home because she thought she had missed someone inside.

Fortunately, everyone was safe. It was a weird thing to hear my neighbors or my mom say, 'You're a hero.' I just went to those houses and did what anyone would do," said Byrne.

Byrne says on Wednesday night, all of the neighbors came together watching the homes and comforting each other. Even though they all live in different house numbers, they were one.

Byrne started a Go Fund Me page to help the people impacted by the fire.