Two teens arrested in the murder of 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July

The two suspects were arrested following a pursuit and foot chase in a separate case involving a stolen vehicle.

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

17-year-old Tyreek Demontez Young was shot in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on July 15.

Young was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on July 17. An 18-year-old was also shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The pair of teens charged in Young's death were arrested in a separate case.

On Sept. 7, four people were arrested after a pursuit and foot chase in connection with a stolen car on Napier Avenue, including a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old.

During the investigation, two of the suspects in the stolen vehicle case were identified as suspects in Young’s death.

17-year-old Jaquavious Jamal Scott was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Giving False Names, Cruelty to Animals and several other charges.

An unnamed 16-year-old minor is also facing Murder charges for Young’s death.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.