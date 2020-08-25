To be eligible for the bonus, you must receive a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 and your unemployment must be a result of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — A grant under President Trump’s Lost Wages Assistance program will give an extra $300 per week to Georgia residents receiving unemployment due to COVID-19.

Gregory Hall has been unemployed since March. He calls the unemployment number every day, but he hasn’t received any money yet.

"I can do nothing until I get this money -- I can't go anywhere, I can't do anything, I just literally stay at home every day, sheltering in place," said Hall.

"Why can't the unemployment offices be opened so we can figure this out? And, you know, if I don't receive this or any of my back pay that I'm still waiting for that seemingly approved for, my whole life is on hold. I don't even have any money to buy gas or have transportation to even look for a new job," he said.

The national unemployment rate is just above 10% and Georgia’s rate is around 7%.

Georgia Financial Advisor Sherri Goss says this money will benefit those eligible.

"They have afforded it based on how many people are getting $100 a week now, and that's how they created the amount of the grant. I'm praying that people can hang on, and stay in their property where they live and not be evicted -- that's my worst fear -- and so the extra $300 will really be handy for those people," said Goss.