Georgia to invest $1.5M to train teachers to teach dyslexic students

Hilary Laxson says her daughter has the disorder along with ADHD and an auditory processing and language disorder. While in Houston County schools, she didn’t feel the county was equipped to meet her needs.



"It seemed like none of the teachers had any kind of training with dyslexia, they didn’t even know how to accommodate dyslexia, and forget it if I thought they were going to teach reading intervention to someone in middle school. They just had no training to even begin trying to help her," Laxson said.



Now, the state is investing $1.5 million to cover the costs of training teachers to help students with dyslexia.



"Our teachers receive informal training regularly from literacy coaches or intervention specialists that come into the classroom that address specific needs or concerns all the way to very formal instruction," Jenny Millward, Houston County Board of Education's Director of Student Services, explained.



She says they have many teachers currently trained to help.



“We are equipped to implement strategies and interventions that address students individual needs for reading," she continued.



She says parents who believe their child may be struggling with learning can ask for what’s called an individual education plan, or IEP.



"An individual education plan with specific goals and accommodations and services that students need to access the curriculum," Millward said.

